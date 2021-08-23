American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AEP. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.88 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.21.

Shares of AEP opened at $91.08 on Thursday. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.67. The firm has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $490,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $1,249,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 355.8% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 224,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,959,000 after acquiring an additional 174,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

