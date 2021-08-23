Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMBBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ambu A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Ambu A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Ambu A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

AMBBY stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.61. 1,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236. Ambu A/S has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $58.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.46.

Ambu A/S engages in the development, production, and marketing of diagnostic and life-supporting devices for hospitals and rescue services. It operates through the following segments: Anaesthesia; Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics; and Visualisation. The Anaesthesia segment offers products from resuscitators, face masks, and laryngeal masks to the single use flexible intubation scope.

