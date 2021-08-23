Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is New York State Common Retirement Fund’s 3rd Largest Position

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 944,137 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.4% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of Amazon.com worth $3,247,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,685 shares of company stock worth $12,203,387 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,199.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,474.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

