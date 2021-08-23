ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Gap Up to $62.58

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $62.58, but opened at $80.53. ALX Oncology shares last traded at $74.19, with a volume of 13,518 shares changing hands.

ALXO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ALX Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.79.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other ALX Oncology news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $978,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,560,485.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total transaction of $662,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,994. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 2,116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 96,452 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 192,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after buying an additional 62,377 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 104,040.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

