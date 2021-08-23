Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Banyan Capital Management Inc.

Banyan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises approximately 5.4% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.68. The stock had a trading volume of 141,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,378,440. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market cap of $89.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

