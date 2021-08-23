Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Sells 9 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after acquiring an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 104.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,308,000 after buying an additional 597,326 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 353.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,779,000 after buying an additional 488,608 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Alphabet by 168.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $831,604,000 after buying an additional 252,373 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 18.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,083,000 after buying an additional 215,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,494.51, for a total transaction of $34,646,249.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,158,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,791,543,791.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,429.38, for a total value of $7,288,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,864,471.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 465,752 shares of company stock valued at $323,857,048. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $67.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,835.76. 27,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,212. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,644.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,800.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

