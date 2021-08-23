Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Sells 600 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 62.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,868 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,948,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,019,000 after purchasing an additional 177,865 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.9% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,784,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,025,000 after purchasing an additional 124,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 30.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,450 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.84. 78,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,115,357. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

