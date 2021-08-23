Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,667 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.6% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 552.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,681,000 after buying an additional 4,629,480 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Walmart by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Walmart by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,720 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $746,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Walmart by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,338,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total value of $190,348,427.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,216,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,234,500.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,418,428 shares of company stock worth $3,679,893,718 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

WMT traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.08. 202,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,347,328. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.22. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

