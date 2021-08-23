Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,842 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,007,000 after acquiring an additional 342,914 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,132,000 after acquiring an additional 489,172 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,335,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,808,000 after acquiring an additional 188,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,928,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,463,000 after acquiring an additional 461,095 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $230.70. The stock had a trading volume of 55,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,033. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $162.85 and a 1 year high of $230.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

