Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $4.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $412.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,634. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $295.04 and a twelve month high of $411.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $399.48.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

