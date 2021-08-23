Alphacat Price Reaches $0.0004 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Alphacat coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alphacat has a market capitalization of $992,326.42 and $17,917.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alphacat has traded down 30.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Alphacat

Alphacat’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io . Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Alphacat Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

