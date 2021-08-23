Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Altavista Wealth Management Inc.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.2% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $64.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,813.00. The company had a trading volume of 48,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,792. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,582.30. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,767.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

