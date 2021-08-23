Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Harrington Investments INC’s 8th Largest Position

Harrington Investments INC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.9% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total value of $116,920.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 991 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,927.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 465,752 shares of company stock worth $323,857,048. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $53.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,821.99. 1,045,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,676. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,644.48. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,843.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.