Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Equitable Trust Co.’s 8th Largest Position

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.9% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 29.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,637,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $3,354,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,367,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 465,752 shares of company stock valued at $323,857,048 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $53.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,821.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,724. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,644.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,843.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

