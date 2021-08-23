Allworth Financial LP Makes New Investment in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OILK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,006,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 247.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 29,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,026,000.

Shares of BATS:OILK opened at $54.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.67. ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.87.

