Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 15.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $24.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 95.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,725,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,581,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $16,604,354.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares in the company, valued at $183,843,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,792,692 shares of company stock worth $160,260,767 in the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

