Allworth Financial LP Has $68,000 Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Allworth Financial LP cut its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 63.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.37. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

