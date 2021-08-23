Allworth Financial LP Has $60,000 Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 24,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MYI opened at $15.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $15.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

