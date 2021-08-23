Allworth Financial LP Has $48,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 48.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJK. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 199.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 40,668 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 82.8% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 59,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 427,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $80.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.57. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.76 and a 52 week high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

