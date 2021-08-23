Allworth Financial LP Has $46,000 Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3,500.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 201,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,921,000 after purchasing an additional 196,117 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 170,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,515 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 39,241 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of IYH stock opened at $293.45 on Monday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $216.85 and a 12-month high of $295.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $280.26.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.