Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 24,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

NYSE MYI opened at $15.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $15.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.