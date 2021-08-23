Allworth Financial LP Boosts Holdings in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) by 95.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in PAVmed were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 549.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 37,621 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PAVmed by 135.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,354,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,787 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in PAVmed in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PAVmed by 284.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 74,502 shares during the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAVmed stock opened at $6.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $519.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32. PAVmed Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $7.79.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

PAVM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAVmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of PAVmed in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

About PAVmed

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division comprises of EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

