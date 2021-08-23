Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Director Owen N. Witte Sells 10,000 Shares

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $234,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,398,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,578. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.34. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $44.92.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,132,000 after purchasing an additional 751,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,602,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,189,000 after buying an additional 645,613 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,577,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,289,000 after buying an additional 2,271,630 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,535,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,198,000 after buying an additional 78,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,166,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,586,000 after buying an additional 625,071 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.