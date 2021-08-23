Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Bought by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

NASDAQ LNT traded down $1.20 on Monday, reaching $60.98. The stock had a trading volume of 73,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,992. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $62.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.47.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

