AllianceBlock Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.75 Million (ALBT)

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One AllianceBlock coin can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00001632 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, AllianceBlock has traded 38.8% higher against the dollar. AllianceBlock has a market cap of $187.95 million and approximately $8.75 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

AllianceBlock Profile

AllianceBlock is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,955,783 coins. The official message board for AllianceBlock is medium.com/@allianceblock . AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllianceBlock is allianceblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

Buying and Selling AllianceBlock

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllianceBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllianceBlock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllianceBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

