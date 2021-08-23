Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $10.86 Million Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Avient were worth $10,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the first quarter worth $1,257,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Avient by 285.5% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the first quarter worth $2,025,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Avient by 97.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avient by 15,691.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

AVNT opened at $48.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.19. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.64.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 49.13%.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

