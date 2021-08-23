Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,936 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 27,092 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $10,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in TELUS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in TELUS by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in TELUS by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

TU has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.27.

Shares of TU stock opened at $22.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.39. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $23.28.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.91%.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

