Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,735 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of ManpowerGroup worth $10,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 346.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Shares of MAN opened at $119.39 on Monday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.12.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.