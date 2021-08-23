Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,524 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $9,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 192.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 67.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 9,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $1,382,811.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,297.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 11,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.61, for a total transaction of $1,652,382.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,035,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,463 shares of company stock valued at $12,809,237 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXP opened at $150.58 on Monday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.23 and a fifty-two week high of $155.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

