Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 231,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $10,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 39,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 17.4% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 282,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after buying an additional 41,995 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

In related news, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $6,835,199.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 207,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,232.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $859,631.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,523.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 320,568 shares of company stock worth $12,828,875 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $43.89 on Monday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.18 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.47.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

