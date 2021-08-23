Akropolis Price Reaches $0.0367 on Exchanges (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Akropolis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Akropolis has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. Akropolis has a market cap of $114.64 million and approximately $26.47 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Akropolis Coin Profile

Akropolis is a coin. It was first traded on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,126,730,140 coins. Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars.

