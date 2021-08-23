Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.440-$2.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.950-$9.050 EPS.

Shares of APD opened at $267.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $287.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $313.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 222,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.88% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $558,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

