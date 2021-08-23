Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.440-$2.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.950-$9.050 EPS.

Shares of APD stock opened at $268.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $287.60. The firm has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $327.89.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APD shares. Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $313.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $558,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.