AIOZ Network Market Capitalization Tops $31.36 Million (AIOZ)

AIOZ Network (CURRENCY:AIOZ) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, AIOZ Network has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. AIOZ Network has a total market cap of $31.36 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AIOZ Network coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000668 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00058003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00015650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00051647 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $414.24 or 0.00835228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00103991 BTC.

AIOZ Network Profile

AIOZ Network (AIOZ) is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,595,290 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

AIOZ Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIOZ Network directly using US dollars.

