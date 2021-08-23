Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.11. 9,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,489. The company has a market capitalization of $100.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13. Aileron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALRN. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 29.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 345,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 77,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 97.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,250,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 616,119 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 378.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 101,131 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 13.1% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 37.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

