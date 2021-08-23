AIA Group Ltd Takes $2.05 Million Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 102,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000. AIA Group Ltd owned about 0.16% of Codexis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDXS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 25.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 357.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 110,725 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after buying an additional 58,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the first quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Codexis news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $406,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,578.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

CDXS stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.87. The company had a trading volume of 14,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,724. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.73 and a beta of 1.26. Codexis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.00.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CDXS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

