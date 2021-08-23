AIA Group Ltd Raises Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 108.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 56,133 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for about 0.9% of AIA Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $13,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.23. 40,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,918. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $134.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $98.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.54, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.34.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.