AIA Group Ltd Purchases Shares of 11,620 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,178,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 738,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,960,000 after acquiring an additional 20,992 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 28,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 15,057 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.53.

Shares of IQV stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $254.49. The company had a trading volume of 26,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,605. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $259.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a PE ratio of 81.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

