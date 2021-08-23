AIA Group Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,949 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Upwork were worth $7,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Upwork by 20.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 485.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. 59.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Upwork news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,710.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $64,267.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 700,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,134,602.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,051 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,255. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UPWK stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.62. 14,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,195. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.10 and a beta of 2.00. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.56.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

