AIA Group Ltd Has $22.19 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1,752.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 418,199 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 395,618 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.5% of AIA Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $22,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,094,329,000 after buying an additional 13,057,642 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 35.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,319,591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,145 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,637,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $705,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,546 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.48. 647,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,250,627. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $58.35. The firm has a market cap of $246.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,035 shares of company stock worth $3,339,606 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

