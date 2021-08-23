agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.38.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGL. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

AGL traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $36.44. 3,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,546. agilon health has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $44.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $498.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.57 million. Research analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,116,816,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter worth approximately $314,838,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter worth approximately $302,722,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter worth approximately $283,757,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter worth approximately $244,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

