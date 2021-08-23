Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Earns Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $33.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $31.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 278.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Aemetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Shares of Aemetis stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,677. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47. Aemetis has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of -0.15.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. Equities research analysts forecast that Aemetis will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

