Advisors Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $82.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.68. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $82.11 and a 12 month high of $83.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

