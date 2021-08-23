Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $215,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Corning by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Corning by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 340,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Corning by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Corning by 347.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,360 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in Corning by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,204,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,408,000 after purchasing an additional 18,106 shares during the period. 57.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,925.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,162,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,186 shares of company stock worth $7,723,886 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $40.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

