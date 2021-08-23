Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $215,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Corning by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 340,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,022,000 after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Corning by 347.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Corning by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,204,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,408,000 after acquiring an additional 18,106 shares during the last quarter. 57.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,162,052.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $59,925.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 181,186 shares of company stock worth $7,723,886 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $40.17 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.68. The company has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.