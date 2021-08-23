Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 750 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 15.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 55,320 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 29.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,515,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,753,000 after purchasing an additional 572,717 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,443,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth about $3,135,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $49.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $88.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.82.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

