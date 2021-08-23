Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,774 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 194,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 35,927 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 202,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 21,692 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $8.54 on Monday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $9.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 14.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3017 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.93%.

ASX has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

