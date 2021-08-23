Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,795 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Apollo Investment worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 16.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,121,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 156,629 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $923,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 50.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 194,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 65,177 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 12.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 17,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Investment stock opened at $13.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.81. Apollo Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 66.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.37%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Friday, June 18th. increased their target price on Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.92.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

