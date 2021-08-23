Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) by 57.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,387 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 348,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 36,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:MUE opened at $14.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $14.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

