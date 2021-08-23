Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 217,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,272 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $32,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWY. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 204.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $158.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.92. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $114.40 and a 12 month high of $158.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

